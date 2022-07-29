Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALO opened at €23.41 ($23.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.22 and a 200 day moving average of €24.17. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.