Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774,849 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for 4.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $209,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Credicorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,703,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BAP traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $131.87. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

