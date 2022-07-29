Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Buying and Selling Covalent
