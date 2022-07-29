Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,161. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 268,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 220.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 61.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

