Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 5.5%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $690.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

