Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.20. 423,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,938,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Coty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

