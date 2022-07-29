Contrasting Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ozon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.61 $2.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $17.78, indicating a potential upside of 201.32%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Ozon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

(Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.