Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.01 Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.10 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Happiness Development Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Happiness Development Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Risk & Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,128.15%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Happiness Development Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

