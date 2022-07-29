Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Contentos has a market cap of $31.01 million and $12.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,037,224 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.
Buying and Selling Contentos
