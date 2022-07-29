Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Contentos has a market cap of $31.01 million and $12.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,037,224 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

