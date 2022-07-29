CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

