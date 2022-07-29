Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon makes up about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

