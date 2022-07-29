Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

