Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

