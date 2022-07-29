Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $47,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.97 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Cohu’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

