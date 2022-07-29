Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

