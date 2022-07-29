Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.