CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $93.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,870,571 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

