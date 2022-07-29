Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 221.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 176.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

