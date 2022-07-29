Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CIVB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,783. The company has a market cap of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.