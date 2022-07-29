Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,783. The company has a market cap of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

