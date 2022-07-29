Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.