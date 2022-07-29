Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
