Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $15.70. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 588 shares.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.