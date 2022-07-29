Citigroup Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $56.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.