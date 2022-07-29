Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,941,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.