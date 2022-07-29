Chubb Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $14.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

NYSE:CB opened at $185.38 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.