Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.