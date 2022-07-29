Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $125.15 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $125.15 million and approximately $54.16 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.46 or 0.99957533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003422 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.