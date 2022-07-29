Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

