Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cerner were worth $84,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cerner by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cerner by 21,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,543,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.