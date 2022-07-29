Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.75 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.