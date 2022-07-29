Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0200 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $141.91 million and $50.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

