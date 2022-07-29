CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CBFV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

