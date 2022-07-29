Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $187.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

