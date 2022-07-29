CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

