CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

