CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 4,977 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

