CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

