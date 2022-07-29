Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.36. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 359,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,694,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

