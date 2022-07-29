Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

