Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 193 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $85,881,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.