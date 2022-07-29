Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $604,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

GLD stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

