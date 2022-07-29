Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $918,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

