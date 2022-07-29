Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $761,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

