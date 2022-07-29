Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $718,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVE opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

