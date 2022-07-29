Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $9,867,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

