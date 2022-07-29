Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$216.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$224.09.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$162.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.24. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$159.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.97.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

