Camden National Bank Sells 492 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $280.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,375 shares of company stock worth $46,179,357. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

