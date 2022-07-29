Camden National Bank Sells 1,122 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

