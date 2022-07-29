Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $69,519,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $331.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

