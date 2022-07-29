Camden National Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.