Camden National Bank Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

