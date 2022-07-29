Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $247.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

